VIDEO: Surveillance of Kalamazoo shooter released

Surveillance video showing the Kalamazoo Uber driver accused of a fatal shooting rampage has been released.

The video was recorded just moments before his arrest. In it you can see Jason Dalton dropping off passengers at a Kalamazoo hotel on Feb. 21. His car is the second black SUV seen driving up.

From there authorities say Dalton went on a shooting rampage across the city, killing six people and wounding two others.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.