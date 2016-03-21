Perrysburg police investigate inappropriate video at junior high - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Perrysburg police investigate inappropriate video at junior high school

By Michelle Zepeda, Reporter
Perrysburg police are now investigating an incident at the junior high that occurred last week. 

Police say they were notified that a 14-year-old male student video taped a 13-year-old male student in the bathroom and forwarded it to other students. Police say this happened March 18. 

Perrysburg City Schools sent this letter out to parents: 

"Good Afternoon Parents & Guardians,

This week, a police investigation was initiated in response to an incident involving an inappropriate video that was taken during the school day. We would like to take this opportunity to encourage all families to have a discussion about proper use of technology. If your child has a cell phone or other electronic device, we strongly encourage you to talk with your child and review the information that s/he has stored on her/his device(s). When inappropriate materials are forwarded, there can be serious repercussions including felony charges, even if the one forwarding the information did not create it. 

In the age of social media and smart phones, parents, guardians and schools must work together to protect students. The consequences for misusing these devices can be serious and life changing for perpetrators and victims alike. Being vigilant and talking with children about these issues is vital. 

If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact me. 

Sincerely,

Thomas L. Hosler

Superintendent"

What was recorded is something we (WTOL) have chosen not to report.

Deputy Chief Rose with Perrysburg police says a search warrant will be served in order to review everything on the phone.

The investigation is ongoing. 

