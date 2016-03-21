15-yr-old dies in Clay Twp crash - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

15-yr-old dies in Clay Twp crash

Megan Kunich (Source: Facebook) Megan Kunich (Source: Facebook)
CLAY TOWNSHIP, OH (WTOL) -

Students and staff at Genoa High School are mourning the loss of a student in a tragic accident. 

Sophomore Megan Kunich,15, was pronounced dead at the scene of the deadly crash last night, after police say she got into an argument with her parents. 

It happened around 7 p.m. Sunday on Reiman Road. Police say Megan jumped in the family car and took off at a high rate of speed.

They say she drove off into a field and struck several trees. She was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was in the vehicle at the time. 

Police say the teen had just received her temporary driver's license 11 days ago. 

She was a sophomore at Genoa High School and attended Penta Career Center has a part of its exploratory program. 

"My thoughts and prayers go out to Megan and her family, during this most difficult time," said Cari Buehler. 

The Genoa High School Principal tells WTOL she's known Megan since she was in the elementary school. She describes her as someone very dedicated to her friends, with a future ahead of her.

"Megan was somebody who was very dedicated to her core group of friends. She didn't need a huge group of friends. She really just centered herself around those that she was closest to. And we were really excited about getting Megan into Penta this year, allowing her to explore career avenues that she was interested in," said Buehler.

Buehler says even if some students didn't know Megan well, it's still a situation that shakes everyone. 

"Something like this does hit home. I'm so blessed to have the students that I have here at school who love other people, and so they are very concerned about how Megan's family is doing. And so I think this is an opportunity for them to take a gut check and not take life for granted," said Buehler.

Genoa Superintendent Michael Ferguson says counselors are on hand at the high school, as well as Penta. 

Funeral arrangements are being made. 

