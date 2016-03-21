Accidental overdoses putting children at risk

There are more prescription medications in our homes than every before, and a new report from Safe Kids Worldwide shows the increase is putting children in danger.

Each year about 60,000 children are transported to the emergency room because of accidental overdoses. That's 160 children per day or four busloads of children impacted.

Prescription medication use across the country continues to increase. The report shows in 1980, 1.4 billion prescriptions were filled. In 2014, that number jumped to 4 billion with 125 prescriptions filled every second.

"I'm just amazed at the amount of prescription drugs are filled now a days," said Gina Veres, an injury prevention specialist from Safe Kids of Greater Toledo. "Compared to 20-25 years ago. It has quadrupled from that point."

The medication inside our homes can prove deadly to small children who get a hold of it. Children most at risk for accidental overdoes are under the age of five, and 95 percent of medicine related ER visits in children under five are the result of getting into medicine when adults were not looking.

"Diaper bags, purses, just leaving things on the counter where you may think they're in places that children can't get into," said Laura Chagin, a trauma nurse at ProMedica Toledo Hospital. "Where there is a will there is a way."

The report shows children are getting into vitamins, allergy, pain medications, eye d rops, laxatives and vapor rubs. It says 23 percent of children gain access to medications through pills d ropped on the floor followed by medication in pill boxes, purses, cabinets, and counter tops.

The study shows 48 percent of children are gaining access to their grandparents medication.

