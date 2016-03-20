Family: Investigators say Cory Barron's death was 'no accident'

The family of a Fremont man found dead in a Lorain County landfill nearly two years ago is still looking for answers.

Cory Barron went to a Jason Aldean concert at Progressive Stadium in Cleveland on July 18, 2014.

He went missing that night only to be found dead in a landfill four days later. Progressive Field was one of the stops for the garbage truck.

Barron's sister, Britta Barron shared a post on her Facebook page about the need to find out what happened to her brother.

"It has been my family’s and mine personal promise to Cory to find out what happened that night. For the past 8 months, International Research Group Inc. (IRG), a group of former FBI agents, has been working to help us with that promise to my brother. As we have believed all along, they have found reason to believe that this was no accident," according to the post.

The Lorain County Coroner's office ruled there was no foul play in Barron's death. However, many questions still remained for the family.

Police say they believe Barron fell 5 stories to his death down a garbage chute at Progressive Field.

Nearly two years later, two retired FBI agents have a different theory.

“We believe somebody, because of the contusions and abrasions and hemorrhaging, perhaps hit him in the face, kicked him in the ribs and picked him up and put him in that chute," said investigator Richard Wrenn.

Wrenn and partner David Lyons find a lot of things about Cory’s death suspicious, including the chilling account of a witness from section 541, where Cory was last seen.

"She said he had a confrontation or a heated discussion with a male who followed him from the stands along with several other people, and that was the last time anyone had seen Cory Barron," he said.

Cory's family is offering a $10,000 reward to find out what really happened to their son.

If you have any information or were seated in section 541 that night, investigators ask that you call the anonymous tip line at 1-877-637-6600.

