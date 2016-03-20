Police: Bloomdale woman fights off would-be home intruder

Police in Bloomdale are on the lookout for a man they say tried to break into a home early on Friday morning.

Police say a woman and her children were sleeping in their home around 1:00 a.m. when a man began banging on the rear door.

The woman says the man then kicked open the door but she managed to hold the door closed until he left.

The woman says the man was driving a silver or gold car and someone else may have been in the car.

According to the woman, later that morning, the man came back and threw a large ornamental block through the window where her children were sleeping, nearly striking a two year old and throwing shattered glass onto the beds of the children.

The woman says the man then fled the scene.

Police say the suspect may possibly be black or Hispanic.

Bloomdale Police are asking that you call 419-454-6503 to contact them if you have any more information about the incident.

