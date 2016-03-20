University of Findlay hosts Naturalization Ceremony

This year's naturalization ceremony will take place on April 6. (Source: University of Findlay)

Those seeking to become U.S. citizens will be hosted at University of Findlay next month for a naturalization ceremony.

According to the university, the event will take place Wednesday, April 6 at 12:30 p.m. in Koehler Fitness and Recreation Center - 1000 North Main Street.

The ceremony will be open to the public with the Honorable Judge Jack Zouhary presiding. Zouhary serves the U.S. District Court Northern District of Ohio.

Nancy Tate, former director of the League of Women Voters of the United States and 2016 Woodrow Wilson Visiting Fellow at UF will be speaking as well as Dr. Naghmana Masood, a naturalized U.S. citizen who is native to Pakistan.

A group of guest vocalists will sing the National Anthem with the Findlay High School Wind Ensemble and certificates will be presented by operations specialist for U.S. District Court Tina Brown.

The Sons of the American Revolution will retire the colors.

