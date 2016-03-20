ProMedica: Free events in April range from family 5K to support - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

ProMedica: Free events in April range from family 5K to support groups, education

ProMedica offers a variety of free community events that range from blood drives to support groups. See descriptions and details on how to get more information for these events in April:

April

Aromatherapy: Wednesday April 6 & 20, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Free for people with a cancer diagnosis

This event provides information on how essential oils can factor in to overall health and well-being.

Location: The Victory Center - 5532 W. Central Avenue, Suite B, Toledo, OH 43615

Call: 419-531-7600

Run/Walk for Like 5K Event: Saturday, April 9, 7:30 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Family event to benefit Relay for Life Lucas County

Register: maureen.moomey@promedica.org

Location: ProMedica Bay Park Campus Outside Running Path - 2801 Bay Park Drive, Oregon, OH 43616

Call: 419-690-7509

ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital Blood Drive: Monday, April 11, 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

ARC Blood Drive

Location: ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital - 1200 Ralston Avenue, Defiance, OH 43512

Ostomy Support Group: Sunday, April 24, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Informal meetings that include 15 minutes of education time, breaking out into groups and group participation

Location: ProMedica Toledo Hospital Croxton Auditorium - 2142 N. Cove Boulevard, Toledo, OH 43606

Stroke Support Group: Thursday, April 28, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

For stroke survivors and caregivers

Topics and speakers vary from month-to-month, relate to stroke survival.

Location: ProMedica Flower Hospital - 5200 Haroun Road, Sylvania, OH 43560

Call: 419-291-7537

