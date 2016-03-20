Warning: Phone scam circulating through Monroe County - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Warning: Phone scam circulating through Monroe County

(Source: Monroe County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Monroe County Sheriff's Office)
MONROE COUNTY, MI (WTOL) -

Have you received any calls from the "Monroe County Police Department" lately?

The legitimate sheriff's office is warning all residents in Monroe County of a phone scam where people claim they are from the police department and then demand money for various reasons applied to breaking the law.

Monroe County Sheriff Dale Malone says the caller in the scam claims to be a sergeant on the force. In one instance, the impersonator claimed over the line to a woman that she had failed to report for jury duty and had to pay $800 out of $1,600 bond or face arrest.

The impersonator then made the suggestion that the victim in the scam go to a local grocery store and get a money order for the amount mentioned. 

Malone cautions residents stating no law enforcement agency will call and demand money from its citizens with the threat of arrest.

If anyone comes across these types of calls, they are urged to report them to Monroe County Dispatch at 734-243-7070.

