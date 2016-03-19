Man in custody after standoff in Florida, OH

Police in Henry County responded to a call of a domestic dispute at this house Saturday night. (Source: WTOL)

A standoff situation in Florida, Ohio ended peacefully Saturday night.

Deputies were called to the home of 40-year-old Estel Doug Bullock on a domestic dispute call.

After an hour long standoff, he was taken into custody.

Bullock is currently at CCNO and charged with a second degree felony for improperly discharging a firearm in a habitation.

He will appear in court Monday, March 21.

