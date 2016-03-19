Pastor displaced by two house fires says 'this is his city' - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Pastor displaced by two house fires says 'this is his city'

Reporting by Jonathan Monk, Reporter
NORTHWOOD, OH (WTOL) -

A dedicated and charitable role model in the community has suddenly become the recipient of the same help from others.

For 10 years, Steve North has volunteered his time to help the homeless in Toledo. He is the founder of Life Line Toledo, an integral charity for Toledo's homeless, and the newly appointed pastor of Unity United Methodist Church in Northwood.

After a devastating house fire took his family's home in January, the community is pulling together to help his family rebuild.

In addition to losing their home, the family's pets also perished in the fire.

The community has responded by throwing a spaghetti dinner and setting up a GoFundMe page.

"We wanted to just make sure that we as a community surround them, and say 'We're here for you. We know that you're there for us, but we want to be there for you,'" said Tamara Bennett from Unity United Methodist. 

North says he is moved by the compassion he and his family have been shown and is pleased the community is acting on the mission statement he helped create.

"What we're seeing right now is not so much a community responding to a crisis as it is a crisis revealing what the community has become," said North. "And that is an infinitely powerful idea, an infinitely more powerful dynamic at work. But that's what this is. This is the way we do our life together and nobody goes through it alone."

This is the second time North's family has been displaced by a house fire, but he says he is not planning on relocating anytime soon.

"This is my city, and this is where I belong." he said. "And if I can't be responsive and relate to the people who are in my city, I probably don't have a whole lot of business going elsewhere." 

