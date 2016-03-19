Henry Co. deputy's cruiser strikes 17-year-old driver's car; no injuries

A Henry County Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved in a crash on Saturday afternoon in Freedom Township.

According to the State Highway Patrol, 17-year-old Abigail Tiell of McClure, was driving south on Township Rd. 17-E around 4:00 p.m. when she failed to yield at a stop sign while turning onto County Rd. U.

That’s when she was struck by Deputy Todd Ranzau.

Both cars ended up in a ditch on the side of the road.

Neither driver was seriously injured but Deputy Ranzau was taken to Fulton County Hospital as a precaution.

