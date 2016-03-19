Sled hockey let's everyone compete, have fun

Since 2009, the Adaptive Sports Program of Ohio has been giving physically disabled people of all ages an opportunity to compete in a way that completely levels the playing field.



Their sport is called sled hockey. It’s a concept that ASPO executive director Lisa Followay says benefitted her son and made her want to share it with other people.



“I saw how much power there was in adaptive sports and my vision since I started the organization in 2009 was to make sure that other people with disabilities in Ohio had the opportunity to experience the same benefits that he did," said Followay.



Whether it's a mild or significant disability, Followay says the equipment is the equalizer and all are welcome to join.



"This opportunity is so rewarding for me personally. Even if we only introduce it to one person each year, it's very exciting for me to be able to impact their lives in such a positive way,” said Followay.



The team competes from September to April across Ohio, neighboring states and even Canada.

Regardless of their age or experience, team members say it's a great opportunity to meet people and stay active.

"Once you get on the ice, once you get on the sled, it really evens the playing field and everybody's the same. So it's really great to get out with people with disabilities and play competitively at a level that is completely even,” said player Valerie Fatica.

And of course, it's fun.

"This is like one of the only sports I play. I like when you can take the puck and score," said player Manny Roth.

Click here for more information or if you’d like to join the program.

