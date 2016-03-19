Semi goes up in flames after driver falls asleep at wheel

Police reported a semi truck was engulfed in flames after it crashed into a guardrail Saturday morning.

This took place on I-75 southbound near mile marker 168 around 4:15 a.m.

Troopers say the driver fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into the barrier, swerving into the concrete median.

As a result of the impact, the truck leaked 100 gallons of diesel fuel then caught fire.

Neither the driver or the passenger suffered any injuries.

I-75 was shut down for several hours while crews including the Environmental Protection Agency assisted in the clean up.

