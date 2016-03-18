Food trucks may see new regulations in city of Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Food trucks may see new regulations in city of Toledo

Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: AP Images) (Source: AP Images)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

New rules and regulations have been proposed in Toledo for food trucks.

Up until this point, there has been confusion as to what the city requires.

On Friday, a proposed Food Truck Vendor Registration code was revealed by councilperson Sandy Spang.

With the new code, vendors would have to present four documents to receive a certificate of registration; a food license, vendors license, city of Toledo tax requirement and a one million dollar liability insurance policy.

The certificate of registration would let customers know which food trucks are compliant.

The hope is that this code will give businesses and customers more clarity.

"Businesses like to do business in a clear environment where they know what's expected of them. For the citizens, it lets them know which food trucks are compliant. We've had food trucks come in from outside of our city. So they need to know what's expected of them as they do business in the city of Toledo,” said councilperson Sandy Spang.

At least one food truck vendor likes the proposal.

"I think what they've come up with is a nice simple solution, but it's also sufficient and I think everybody can be happy with it,” said Joelle Marie, with the Infinite Zen Coffee Company.

The new code still has to go before council before it becomes official.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

  • Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:20:12 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

  • Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:40:17 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly