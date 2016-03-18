Food trucks may see new regulations in city of Toledo

New rules and regulations have been proposed in Toledo for food trucks.

Up until this point, there has been confusion as to what the city requires.

On Friday, a proposed Food Truck Vendor Registration code was revealed by councilperson Sandy Spang.

With the new code, vendors would have to present four documents to receive a certificate of registration; a food license, vendors license, city of Toledo tax requirement and a one million dollar liability insurance policy.

The certificate of registration would let customers know which food trucks are compliant.

The hope is that this code will give businesses and customers more clarity.

"Businesses like to do business in a clear environment where they know what's expected of them. For the citizens, it lets them know which food trucks are compliant. We've had food trucks come in from outside of our city. So they need to know what's expected of them as they do business in the city of Toledo,” said councilperson Sandy Spang.

At least one food truck vendor likes the proposal.

"I think what they've come up with is a nice simple solution, but it's also sufficient and I think everybody can be happy with it,” said Joelle Marie, with the Infinite Zen Coffee Company.

The new code still has to go before council before it becomes official.

