Bumpy road causing major headaches to Schroeder Road residents

PERRYSBURG TOWNSHIP, OH (WTOL) -

Residents on Schroeder Road in Perrysburg Township are hoping that sooner rather than later, they'll have a smoother ride to and from home.

Several potholes and bumps in the road are causing problems to their vehicles and service vehicles like garbage trucks.

Residents who live on Schroeder say they're hoping to see a more permanent fix, because at this point, it's hard to get their garbage picked up.

Garbage companies have told the residents on this road that they will not pick up their garbage, because the condition is so bad.

On Monday, the township trustees addressed the problem, and a crew has been out this week working to patch some of the problem areas.

One man I spoke with says it's not only an inconvenience, but a safety issue, and it's not good on their cars.

"It's horrible on our vehicles, we never have clean vehicles, it's just, they're beat, you know, replace the shocks, and front end parts, it's just, it's frustrating," said Troy Miller, who lives on Schroeder.

Trustee Gary Britten says that this summer, they'll look into a way to treat the road, so that it'll hold up better.

