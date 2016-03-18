Surveillance footage provides new leads in Perrysburg Twp. burgl - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Surveillance footage provides new leads in Perrysburg Twp. burglary case

PERRYSBURG, OH (WTOL) -

Perrysburg Township Police are asking for the public’s help, in identifying a man they believe had something to do with a burglary in the township, back in January.

Police spotted a vehicle at a convenience store near where the burglary happened, that matched witness descriptions of the suspect’s vehicle.

They were able to go through surveillance video, and pull video, of a man they believe is connected to the burglary.

The burglary happened at a home in the area of Roachton Road and State Route 25.

Police say it appears the suspect or suspects got in through a back window of the house, and stole money, jewelry, and other items.

A witness noticed some suspicious activity in the area, and was able to provide a description of the vehicle to police.

Police say the vehicle is a black Chevy Equinox with a partial plate including the numbers 365.

"Given that the location of the convenience store was so close to the residence, that's why we ended up pulling the video from that day, and we were able to see the vehicle obviously matching what the witnesses stated, and then we came up with this individual who hopefully has something to do with this,” said Det. Justin Glass, with the Perrysburg Twp. Police.

The witnesses stated that there were two other people in the vehicle as well.

If you know anything about this man, or see a vehicle matching that description, you're asked to call the Perrysburg Township Police Department, at 419-874-3551.

