Don't Waste Your Money: Apple plans 4 new iphones to jump start sales

By John Matarese, Reporter
If you are like a growing number of people, your smartphone is probably starting to get old. For the first time since smartphones were invented, sales are down significantly this year. 

There's a reason for it, but manufacturers are now hoping to bring you back, starting with as many as four new iPhones later this year. 

Trying to Bring Back Excitement 

Remember the frenzy each fall and the long lines outside Apple stores, when a new iPhone came out? 

The crowds have been smaller the past two years, reflecting overall smartphone sales, which were down 6 percent nationwide the past quarter. Two reasons according to CNN:

  1. Most of us have smartphones now, and consider them more like an appliance.
  2. Carriers no longer offer subsidized new phones for $199 every 2 years.

Four New iPhones Coming? 

Apple hopes to restore the excitement this September, when it releases the new iPhone 7. 

Unlike the past two years, Forbes Magazine and Mac forums says Apple plans to release more than just a new phone, and larger version of same new phone (iPhone 6 and 6 Plus). Forbes says look out for:

  1. iPhone 7: the same size as the iPhone 6, though a bit slimmer. 
  2. iPhone 7 Plus: you know the routine. 
  3. iPhone SE:  This is the long awaited "mini" iPhone that fans of the old iPhone 4 and 4S have requested for several years. It will be a return to the smaller 4 inch model, for people who prefer its smaller size in their jean pockets. 
  4. iPhone Premium: Reports say Apple may also release a premium version of the 7, to appeal to those who love SUVs loaded with leather seats and lots of bling.

It could have multiple cameras, for better shots, and a higher price tag, according to sources. 

Forbes says all the new phones should have the option for wireless earbuds, so you don't need a dangling cable anymore. 

No Cheap Deals 

You can expect to pay $600 or so for these new phones (though most carriers will offer them on a $30 month installment plan). 

Without subsidized smartphones, it remains to be seen if Apple is able to jump start sales. 

Customers are learning they are really carrying a miniature laptop computer with them and holding onto them longer. 

So take good care of yours, so you don't waste your money.

