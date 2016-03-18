Detroit man arrested after multi-county police chase

A Detroit man was arrested after leading Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers on a multi-county chase.

Just after noon Friday, a trooper attempted to pull over Jujuan Hoskins, 42, for speeding on I-280 near SR-51 in Wood County.

Hoskins didn’t stop and continued heading south on I-280, eventually heading east on US-20.

At that point, officials say Hoskins started throwing suspected drugs out of his vehicle.

The chase continued onto several streets in Sandusky County before Hoskins voluntarily stopped.

According to OSHP, the chase lasted 15 miles and hit a top speed of 70 miles per hour.

In the end, Hoskins was arrested and charged with the following:

Fleeing and eluding

Tampering with evidence

Possession of heroin

Possession of cocaine

Possession of pot

Driving without a license

Hoskins is now being held at the Wood County Justice Center.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.