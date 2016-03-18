75-year-old missing Toledo man found

The missing adult alert for 75-year-old Roy Moy has been canceled.

Authorities say Mr. Moy was found safe on Friday.

Police say he was last seen around 11:30 A.M. Thursday by his wife after he left home to get his hair cut on Sylvania Road near Talmadge.

According to TPD's Facebook page, Roy was dressed in all black and is 5 feet tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has salt and pepper hair, with brown eyes.

Roy has had some small strokes and also suffers from dementia.

