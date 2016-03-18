Bowsher student sends snapchat, admits to bringing BB gun to sch - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Bowsher student sends snapchat, admits to bringing BB gun to school

Bowsher High School is located in south Toledo.(Source: WTOL) Bowsher High School is located in south Toledo.(Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A photo that was sent to a student at Bowsher High School caused alarm Friday morning.

Lieutenant Joe Heffernan with the Toledo Police Department said the photo was sent by a 16-year-old boy around 8 a.m. and appeared to be of him holding a gun.

The girl went directly to the school resource officer with the picture, worried that the boy would bring the gun into school.

The school resource officer waited for the boy who sent the snapchat at the entrance of the school and asked him about the picture around 8:40 a.m.

The boy said he had taken the BB gun to school in the past, but did not have it anymore.

He was then taken to the Juvenile Detention Center in downtown Toledo where he was charged with two misdemeanors.

His arraignment is scheduled for Monday, March 21.

Stay tuned to WTOL for updates to this story.

