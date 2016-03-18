Teen accused in Push Pop bullying incident pleads guilty - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Teen accused in Push Pop bullying incident pleads guilty

One of two 14-year-old boys accused of bullying a developmentally disabled boy at McCord Junior High pleaded guilty Friday. (Source: WTOL) One of two 14-year-old boys accused of bullying a developmentally disabled boy at McCord Junior High pleaded guilty Friday. (Source: WTOL)
Sylvania McCord Junior High (Source: WTOL) Sylvania McCord Junior High (Source: WTOL)
SYLVANIA, OH (WTOL) -

One of two 14-year-old boys accused of bullying a developmentally disabled boy at McCord Junior High has pleaded guilty.

The teen and his parents appeared before a juvenile magistrate Friday and accepted the charges against him.

In juvenile cases, the defendant either accepts or denies the charge.

The two 14-year-olds were both charged with violating the safe schools act and assault when they forced a fellow student to lick a push pop that had been wiped in a urinal.

The teens also allegedly slammed the boy’s head into a cement wall and beat him. 

The 14 year old boys no longer attend McCord Junior High, though the school has not gone into specifics about their punishments. 

The suspect who pleaded guilty is scheduled to be back in juvenile court for sentencing on April 25.

