18-year-old senator impersonator in jail for violating court ord

18-year-old senator impersonator in jail for violating court order

Reporting by Jonathan Monk, Reporter
Izaha Akins is in jail after violating the terms of his bond and leaving for Washington, D.C. (Source: WTOL) Izaha Akins is in jail after violating the terms of his bond and leaving for Washington, D.C. (Source: WTOL)
FINDLAY, OH (THE COURIER/WTOL) -

The 18-year-old man who impersonated a senator and delivered a speech at a Wyandot County High School back in December is now in prison following a violation of his bond. 

Izaha Akins of Marion, Ohio had told the school that he had been appointed by the State Senate to replace State Senator David Burke. A month later, when Senator Burke showed up, Akins was arrested and charged with Telecommunications fraud, a fifth degree felony, and impersonating a peace officer, a third degree felony. Both of which he pleaded not guilty. 

Akins was released on bond on his own reconnaissance, but was told to not leave the state. 

Then, last month, he requested permission to go to Washington D.C. for this year's National Model U.S. Congress conference and was denied.  

Akins, however, went anyway and was seen on several posts on social media. 

This week Akins was ordered back to court, where his bond was changed to a $15,000 surety bond. 

Akins is now in custody at the Crawford County jail. 

A change of plea hearing is scheduled for March 28.

WTOL will update this story with new information as it becomes available.

