North Baltimore business no longer on lockdown after report of possible gunman

CSP on South Poe is on lockdown. (Source: Google Maps)

North Baltimore police said CSP is no longer on lockdown after investigating a possible gunman at a local business there.

Police responded to a call at 8:15 Friday morning of a report that a possible gunman was walking around the parking lot of a CSP on North Poe.

The factory was placed on lockdown for approximately 10 minutes.

After checking the area, North Baltimore PD reported that no one was located.

However, surveillance cameras of the property did show a man roaming the parking lot with a handgun who got into his car and left.

No North Baltimore schools were impacted by this incident.

