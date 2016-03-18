Mercy, Henry County Hospital announce partnership

Mercy and Henry Country Hospital announced an affiliation agreement between the healthcare systems on March 17.

Mercy Western Market president and CEO, Chad Peter, says Mercy is excited to expand its partnership with Henry County.

“The partnership with Henry County is synergistic and showcases the benefits of working together as healthcare providers in the communities we serve,” said Chad Peter, Mercy Western Market president and CEO.

Henry County Hospital, located in Napoleon, will remain independent.

Henry County Hospital’s CEO, Kim Bordenkircher, says Henry County Hospital is excited to work on enhancing access and care for its patients.

“Mercy has been a partner of ours for many years and I’m excited to take this next journey with them,” said Bordenkircher.

As part of the agreement, Henry County Hospital will also join Mercy’s Clinically Integrated Network.

This network of nearly 600 providers helps to increase healthcare access for patients and their families in Northwest Ohio.

“This affiliation naturally helps to further Mercy’s focus on working to improve patient experience, increase access and quality of care across our market,” said Peter.

Mercy and Henry County Hospital are also looking into the idea of creating a joint medical office building.

