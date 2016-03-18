OVI checkpoint dedicated to BG man

The Bowling Green division of the Ohio State Highway Patrol dedicated the March 17 OVI checkpoint to Mitch Aring, a local man who was killed by a drunk driver on Father's Day in 2012.

Aring had a successful career as a wrestler in college for the University of Findlay Roughnecks before he became a coach and teacher there. People that knew him described him as an active member in the community.

A press release from the BG division states, "Though he had many accomplishments in his life, we will never know how much more he could have done."

His family was quoted as saying, "He was loved by many, forever missed and in our hearts, never to be forgotten."

The OVI checkpoints in Bowling Green were conducted by the BG Police Department, BGSU Police Department and Wood County Sheriff's Office on Wooster Street (SR 64) from 9 p.m. - 1 a.m. March 17 -18.

The results were three OVI arrests and five misdemeanor citations for possession of drugs or drug paraphernalia.

Call #677 if you suspect an impaired driver.

