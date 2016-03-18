Former Christian radio host accused of butt slap in court

Mark Howington, charged with assault, carrying a concealed weapon and obstruction of justice, was back in court Thursday.

The former FM morning show host of Proclaim FM entered a not guilty plea again after allegedly slapping a woman on her rear-end in a women's bathroom at Target on West Alexis Road.

Since the case surfaced in February, Howington has stepped down from his role within a local church and has also been suspended from his position on the radio.

