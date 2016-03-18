Mary Beth Zolik announces earlier retirement from Toledo airwaves

Longtime radio host Mary Beth Zolik announced her retirement earlier than expected Friday.

Co-host of 101.5 The River's morning show, Mary Beth's calming voice woke up the Glass City for decades.

Her last day was planned for March 25, but a routine health exam caused her to up the date by a week.

"That's when the doctor said 'we saw something unusual.' Had a biopsy. It turned out that my original cancer looks like that may have come back," said Mary Beth.

In 2012, the Detroit native who now calls Toledo her home was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.

Now, starting Monday, doctors will begin an aggressive plan of attack to treat her, including chemotherapy and a stem cell transplant.

"My retirement is on hold for a little bit til I get my health going. The good news is this path is also a path to a cure," said Mary Beth.

It's a special bond co-hosts share, making Mary Beth's last day even harder for her co-host Rick Woodell.

"Ten years with the same person. She's my second wife. It's like a breakup that you don't want to have, but you know it has to," said Rick.

Mary Beth fought cancer once and says she'll do it again.

"I want to get to it and get this done and get healthy so that I can truly have a retirement with my husband and my family. And oh a nice toddy on the beach, someday sooner than later, I hope," said Mary Beth.

