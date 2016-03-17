Bowling Green Schools receive anonymous donations - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Bowling Green Schools receive anonymous donations

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
BOWLING GREEN, OH (WTOL) -

A very generous donation has been given to Bowling Green Schools. 

Not just one, but two anonymous donations were given that will benefit various programs, to help the district educate their students.

The first anonymous donor walked into the central office, with a letter, stating that they like the direction the district is going and wanted to donate $10,000 towards the elementary summer reading program. 

Next, another donor came forward, with a $5,000 donation towards Bowling Green High School. 

That donation will benefit projects that the teachers want to do for their students. 

"When you get those kind of donations, it really allows us to take some of the burden off of the general fund, but it really allows us to impact kids, and ultimately, you know, we always say that the most important thing for us is making decisions on what's best for kids, and certainly when you have this kind of generosity, it gives us the opportunity to really make a difference in a kid's life," said Francis Scrucci, Superintendent of Bowling Green Schools.

All of these donations have helped the district in a big way.

