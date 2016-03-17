Clay High School football stadium to be renovated thanks to donations

Clay High School's football stadium will be getting a new look thanks to some timely donations.

Clay Memorial Stadium will be renovated this spring with synthetic turf for athletes and band members to compete and participate on during the upcoming fall football and soccer seasons.

This all was able to take place because of the generous donations of $250,000 from Maumee Bay Turf company and a $50,000 donation from Clay Athletic Boosters.

"We've been talking about getting turf for over a decade. And it's almost this hollow promise and now it becomes a reality and now it's a positive vibe at Clay High School," said Dean Sandwisch, director of business affairs at Oregon City Schools.

The new turf will begin being installed the day after graduation.

