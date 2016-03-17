Hensville host opening Fleetwood Building with St. Patrick's Day Party

A lot of people celebrated St. Patrick's day in new way this year.

Hensville opened the Fleetwood Building and celebrated with a St. Patrick's Day party.

"I really think it's great because Toledo really needed something like this," said Ken Russ, who attended the party.

The building is right across from Fifth Third Field and is home to five different floors. Each floor caters to a different experience.

"The first floor is Fleetwood's Tap Room. It's a craft beer bar it's going to feature 75 different beers, 48 of them on tap at one time," said Andi Roman with the Toledo Mud Hens.

The second and third floors and have suites that overlook into the ballpark.

On the fourth floor, a banquet space called the Armory, is already a new destination for many upcoming weddings.

But the show stopper is really High Five, a rooftop patio that showcases all the beautiful views of downtown Toledo.

"Being able to renovate buildings that had stood vacant for more than 30 years, to bring them back to life. And then the excitement of people coming downtown seeing something fresh and new that had stood empty for so long. It's been great," said Roman.

The Mud Hens hope this addition will help the warehouse district continue to grow.

"I feel like I'm in the Toledo I want to be in. Yea, it's really nice. I can't wait till summer when baseball is in full swing and this place really gets hopping," said Jessica Miller, who attended the festivities.

Thursday was the opening party, but there are more events Friday and Saturday to come and check out Hensville's Fleetwood Building.

