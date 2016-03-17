Political website considers Sen. Sherrod Brown as running mate for Hillary Clinton

With Hillary Clinton getting closer to the democrat nomination for President, the talk of running mates is heating up.

"The Hill", a political website, says U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown of Ohio should get some consideration.

The site called him a "union champion" who represents the crucial swing state.

They also say he's a good campaigner who "Knows the nooks and crannies of Ohio."

Senator Brown told WTOL this afternoon he's honored by the talk but he's not interested in Vice Presidency.

"I love what I do. I love fighting for Northwest Ohio whether it's to keep Lake Erie clean or for agriculture, as a member of the Agriculture Committee or fighting for Jeep and GM and all the supply chain that keeps the auto industry going," said Senator Brown.

Clinton has not hinted at any potential running mates.

