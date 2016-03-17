Former Governor Ted Strickland kicks off Senator campaign in Toledo

Ted Strickland (D), former governor of OH and running for Senate 2016 (Source: WTOL)

Former Ohio Governor Ted Strickland was in Toledo today.

He kicked off his general election campaign U.S. Senate in South Toledo.

He then went on to the Lucas County Democratic Party's annual Jiggs dinner.

There, he spoke of the importance of the glass city.

"I think Toledo is representative of the hardest working people in our country. The people of Toledo and other cities in Ohio are good, decent, hard working people. What they want is a decent middle class life," said Strickland.



The Jiggs dinner is the biggest fundraising event of the year for the local democratic party.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.