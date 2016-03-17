Senator Sherrod Brown weighs in on Supreme Court nominee - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Senator Sherrod Brown weighs in on Supreme Court nominee

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
COLUMBUS, OH (WTOL) -

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown has some tough words for the Senate Majority Leader over the Supreme Court vacancy. 

One day after Mitch McConnell promised not to consider the President's newly named nominee Judge Merrick Garland, Senator Brown says Republican leaders are not doing their job.  

He said they must follow the Constitution and bring Garland up for a hearing and conduct a yes or no vote.  

The Senator thinks the nominee was more centrist and moderate and it's only fair to give him a chance. 

"We campaign to get these jobs, we raise our right hand and take an oath of office. We get paid well to do these jobs and Mitch McConnell seems to be the only, and his Republican Senate colleagues seem to be the only people in America that think they can fail, to refuse to do their jobs and still get paid for them," said Brown.  

He tells WTOL that he hopes the public attention over the blocking of the nominee will get Republican senators to change their minds.

