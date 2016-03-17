One lane closed on I-75 NB near Berdan due to crash - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

One lane closed on I-75 NB near Berdan due to crash

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

One lane is closed on I-75 northbound near Berdan after a semi and a pick-up truck were involved in a crash.

No word on injuries.

