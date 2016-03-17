Officials tour Seneca County Museum renovation project

It's the home of a region's history, but now that home is falling apart.

Which is why the Seneca County Museum is getting some overdue maintenance.

The museum resides in a 150 year old building and three organizations have come together to renovate and fix the water intrusion issue.

Inside the Seneca County Museum, visitors get a snapshot of their counties history.

While on the outside, the former home of Seneca's first millionaire is crumbling.

Last year the Seneca County Commissioners, the Tiffin Charitable Fund and the Museum Fund pooled resources to pay for over $100,000 of renovations.



The priority is the old East side porch that had become an eyesore in recent years with warped wood and cracked paint.

It's a price tag officials are willing to pay, for the continued preservation of local history.



"One of the things that we heard comments about was, when you drive by, the curb appeal, the look of it and the side porch was not good. And I think that people have it in there heart to see it continue on and look its best, and this is a good step towards that," said Mark Steinmetz, Assistant Director of the Seneca County Museum.



The next renovation project on the Museum's agenda is restoring the old carriage houses on the property.



For more information on Seneca County Museum, click here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.