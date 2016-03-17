Tiffin's Laird Arcade announces new Frozen Yogurt Shop

A new business will be opening in Downtown Tiffin later this Spring. It's announcement is another sign of success for a multi-year investment project there.

A few years ago, the Laird Arcade, a historic Downtown Tiffin building, was at 30 percent occupancy. Now, after being bought by a reinvestment group, it will soon be fully occupied.

Nadine Felton and her family are opening FroZone, a frozen yogurt business, in the last street facing store front within Laird Arcade.

"Lots of interest all along the downtown area. It's, I think, a happening fun place." said Felton.

The Tiffin Community Reinvestment Group purchased the property and poured thousands of dollars into renovations three years ago. Now, where vacancies were a norm, bustling businesses bring people in from all over town.

"I think everyone wants to live in a community where they have a destination they can go to and shop and see their friends, and have a place that they feel comfortable in their own community and being able to support one another," said Tiffin City Administrator Dale Thornton.

Gr ant money and private capital have made a diverse grouping of 40 tenants that collaborate instead of compete for business.

"I think they all work together to drive retail business to the area. The more traffic there is in the area, it's good for everyone. So no, it's not a competitive situation, it's actually a growth opportunity," said Thornton.

The last vacancy in the Laird Arcade will soon be filled. The Tiffin Community Reinvestment Group will be holding a competition for business ideas for the space, and the winner receives free rent for a year.

