Sandusky Co. Sheriff clears the air amid numerous allegations

Reporting by Steven Jackson, Reporter
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

Sandusky County Sheriff Kyle Overmyer is up for re-election this year and just won the primary on Tuesday. 

But he's come under a lot of fire since August and Thursday he spoke to WTOL to clear the air. 

Incumbent Sheriff Kyle Overmyer beat out Clyde Police Chief Bruce Gower in the Republican primary earlier this week for Sandusky County's top spot as sheriff.  

"It makes me feel that the tax payers here in Sandusky County were confident enough in me to put me back in here in the primary," said Overmyer. 

He says this time around the campaign process was a bit more difficult. 

Many obstacles were thrown his way. He's been accused of using his work twitter account inappropriately and accused of threatening a local elected official. 

And he says on top of that, six Sandusky County Police Chiefs accused him of collecting prescription drugs from their departments and stealing one bag of drugs. 

He claims the drugs were disposed of properly and he even took a drug test to prove he had no involvement in foul play. 

"One was scheduled and taken and with negative results. I wanted to prove that. I don't even drink alcohol and I wanted that to be proof that there is no issue with me as well," said Overmyer. 

Sheriff Overmyer says now he's just pushing through to November. 

"I'm taking all the negative and turning it into positive. I'm not against sitting down and breaking bread with these guys and making things right because I'm not worried what they want to say about me, I'm worried about the community. The community is number one," said Overmyer.

The Attorney General's Office is still investigating the drug claim. 

