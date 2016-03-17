UT names San Jose State dean, aerospace engineer as its next provost

The University of Toledo named Dr. Andrew Hsu, an aerospace engineer and dean of College of Engineering at San Jose State University, its new provost and executive vice president for academic affairs Thursday.

“Andrew Hsu will be an incredible advocate for students and faculty, and a tremendous leader who will play a crucial role in elevating The University of Toledo on the national stage,” Gaber said. "He listens, he is excited about working here and working with our students. He is a first generation college student and for him, that means a lot and for many of our students that's very important."

Hsu's arrival, which is slated for July 1, is contingent upon approval by the UT Board of Trustees.

This won't be Hsu first time in Ohio. Earlier in his career he served as a research engineer at the NASA Glenn Research Center in Cleveland, was an associate vice president for research and dean of the graduate school at Wright State University and spent a year at The Ohio State University as an American Council on Education Fellow.

“I am excited by the opportunities The University of Toledo has to offer its students, its employees and its community,” Hsu said. "And I’m excited to help further the momentum President Sharon Gaber has already created in such a short period of time.”

UT says that during the interview process, Hsu spoke to the campus community about his passion for helping students from disadvantaged backgrounds succeed.

“As we push our academics and our research to new levels of excellence, it is the students for whom college was not a foregone conclusion that add so much to our campus community and remind us of why we have chosen higher education as a profession," Hsu said.

Hsu was also a staff scientist at Rolls-Royce North America and a faculty member at the University of Miami and Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis. He received his PhD in aerospace engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Dr. Gaber says she is thankful to Interim Provost John Barrett for his service.

“John has spent countless hours during the last 18 months leading the academic arm of The University of Toledo and creating an opportunity for a seamless transition upon Andrew’s arrival. I want to join so many across UT in thanking him for his efforts," Gaber said.

