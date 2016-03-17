ProMedica offers virtual bonding for moms and babies in NICU

When mothers experience complications during birth, it can be difficult for initial bonding with their baby, which is part of the reason why ProMedica is offering a new digital feature that helps both mom and baby feel secure and reassured.

Named 'Babytime,' it's a tablet that allows mothers who may be temporarily bed-ridden to connect with their baby virtually in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU.)

First-time mom Amanda Campbell gave birth to son Everhett prematurely earlier this week and says it wasn't quite the birthing experience that she was expecting.

"He was born Monday morning at 4:34 a.m., he weighed 2 lbs 14 oz., and he was about eight weeks early. They ended up doing an emergency C-Section; they had to put me to sleep, so I didn't get to see him at all. He was gone before I woke up. We missed that initial contact...skin-to-skin, and just him being with me," said Campbell.

ProMedica says it recognized that having an infant in the NICU is stressful, which is why Babytime was born.

"We take care of the sickest moms and the sickest babies here in the region, and those babies have to be separated from their mom. We found that it's important that mom bonds with that baby promptly and we see the benefits of that. It promotes the bonding, it promotes better breastfeeding, it promotes a plethora of things that can really help that baby develop and help mom and her relationship with her baby," said Dr. Kent Bishop, President and Chief Medical Officer of Women's Services at ProMedica.

For example, Campbell was able to watch the NICU nurse give Everhett his first bath.

"I think those are great moments that they can share directly instead of hearing about it through family and loved ones," said Bishop.

Campbell echoed that sentiment.

"It feels like you're missing out. That's what it felt like not being in the room and being able to be with him, so (Babytime) was great for me," she said.

The technology helps baby Everhett hear mom's voice, and Campbell in turn can be reassured that he's resting peacefully.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.