BGPD and BGSU police hold 'Coffee With A Cop' at Tim Hortons

On Wednesday, March 23, two police forces in Bowling Green, Ohio will be represented at the Tim Hortons on E. Wooster for "Coffee With A Cop."

This is the city's first event of this nature where citizens of Bowling Green and students of BGSU's campus can sit down with law enforcement to voice their concerns in an environment that is casual and friendly.

The event will be held at the store at 1508 E. Wooster Street in Bowling Green from 8 a.m. - 10 a.m.

"Coffee With A Cop" in BG is sponsored by Tim Hortons and Not in Our Town.

