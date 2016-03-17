MISSING TEEN ALERT: Police search Toledo and Mansfield for 15-year-old female

Have you seen this person?

The Woodville Police Department posted pictures of Mya Wallace.

She is 15 years old and has been missing from her dad's home in Woodville, Ohio since March 16.

Police believe she may be in the Toledo or Mansfield area.

If you know where she is, contact the department at 419-849-3020.

