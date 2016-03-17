Classic Easter fare from Meijer stores to your table

Classic Easter Fare from Meijer Stores

Make-ahead Easter Brunch

Enjoy Easter Sunday, or any Sunday morning, with this easy and delicious prepare-ahead breakfast casserole.



Ham, Broccoli and Cheese Casserole

Makes 12 servings

Ingredients:

True Goodness by Meijer Organic Canola Cooking Spray

1 lb. cooked Ham, diced

1 cup True Goodness® by Meijer Organic Frozen Broccoli Florets, thawed

1/3 cup chopped green onions

6 cups True Goodness® by Meijer Organic Whole Wheat Bread, cut into 1” cubes

2 cups Meijer 2% Milk Shredded Sharp Cheddar Cheese

2-2/3 cups True Goodness® by Meijer Organic 2% Milk

6 True Goodness® by Meijer Eggs, beaten

2 tsps. Meijer mustard

1/2 tsp. McCormick® pepper

1/2 tsp. ground nutmeg

Directions:

1. Place bread cubes in a 9x13-inch pan coated with cooking spray. Layer the ham, broccoli, onions and cheese over bread.

2. Combine milk and remaining ingredients; stir well. Pour over ham and cheese.

3. Cover and refrigerate at least 8 hours.

4. Bake, covered at 350° for 30 minutes. Uncover and bake an additional 15 to 20 minutes or until set. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.

Nutrition information per serving: 214 Calories, 8g Fat, 19g Carbohydrate, 2g Fiber, 16g Protein, 494mg Sodium

Enjoy with: Fresh fruit salad and coffee/tea/juice

Spicy Glazed Ham

Your spiral sliced ham comes cooked and ready to enjoy at room temperature. Most of us, however, enjoy reheating the ham with our own “secret” glaze. Use these steps to prepare your ham without drying it out.

Heating Ham

Preheat oven to 275°F. Remove all packaging materials and place half ham face down directly into baking dish or roasting pan. (Place whole ham on its side.)

Pour 1/2 to 3/4 cup pineapple juice, orange juice or water over ham.

Cover ham tightly with lid, foil or place in cooking bag and heat at 275°F for approximately 12-15 minutes per pound. Do not overcook!

Note: Glaze outside of ham and in-between a few slices if using a spiral sliced ham (see recipe below) during the last 30-45 minutes of cooking.

Estimated heating times:

Quarter ham—approximately 1 1/2 hours

Half ham—approximately 1 ¾ to 2 hours

Whole ham—approximately 3 to 3 1/2 hours



Spicy Glaze

Ingredients:

1/2 to 2/3 cup True Goodness® by Meijer Organic honey

1 (10 oz.) can Meijer crushed pineapple in juice

1 (7.5 oz.) can Chipotle Peppers in Adobo sauce, chopped, to taste (Use 1/3 can for milder glaze, add more to taste)

1 Tbsp. Adobo sauce, (from can of chipotles), more as needed

1/4 teaspoon McCormick® ground allspice

1/4 teaspoon True Goodness® by Meijer Organic ground ginger

Salt, to taste (optional)

Directions

1. Place all ingredients, except salt, in a blender or food processor and purée until smooth. Add salt if desired, and taste for desired spice level. Add additional chipotle and adobo sauce to taste.

2. As a glaze or basting sauce: In a small saucepan over medium heat, simmer the sauce until lightly thickened.

3. Brush the warmed glaze over the ham during the last 30 to 40 minutes of roasting, basting every 10 minutes or so. Remaining glaze can be simmered to thicken and served as a side sauce.

Recipe Source: www.honey.com/recipes

Nutrition Information (per 3 ½ oz. serving ham with glaze): Calories 209, Fat 10g, Cholesterol 59 mg, Sodium 756 mg, Carbohydrate 9g, Fiber 8g, Protein 21g.



Spring Garden Layered Pasta Salad

Serves 10



Ingredients:

1 (12 oz.) box Whole Grain Rotini or mini Penne Pasta

2 cups Earthbound Farm® Organic Baby Kale or spinach

3 True Goodness® by Meijer Organic eggs, hard-cooked and sliced

Salt and pepper to taste

½ cup green onions, sliced

2 cups True Goodness® by Meijer fresh mushrooms, chopped

2 cups yellow bell peppers, chopped

1 (10 oz.) package frozen True Goodness® by Meijer Organic Peas, thawed

1 large tomato, seeded and chopped

1 cup low-moisture part-skim Mozzarella cheese, cubed, crumbled or shredded

Directions:

1. Prepare pasta according to package directions.

2. Place the kale in a 2-1/2-qt. glass serving bowl; top with pasta and eggs.

3. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Layer with green onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, peas, tomatoes, and mozzarella.

4. Spread creamy avocado dressing over the top.

Recipe adapted from www.ronzonihealthyharvest.newworldpasta.com

Nutrition Information (per serving): 236 calories, 7g fat, 3g saturated fat, 71mg cholesterol, 287mg sodium, 32g carbohydrate, 5g fiber, 16g protein

Creamy Avocado Dressing

Makes 1 ½ cups

1 medium ripe avocado, chopped

1/2 cup water

1/4 cup fresh lime juice

1 garlic clove

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 cup cilantro, chopped (or Parsley)

1. Place dressing ingredients in blender. Cover; process until smooth (add more water, 1 Tbsp. at a time to thin dressing to desired thickness).

Recipe adapted from www.californiaavocado.com

Butter Button Strawberry Shortcake

Makes 12 Servings

Ingredients:

1 (7 oz.) box True Goodness® by Meijer Butter Button cookies, coarsely crushed

2 lbs. Strawberries, quartered

3 to 4 cups prepared Vanilla Pudding

3 cups prepared whipped topping

1/2 cup toasted slivered almond or coconut

Directions:

1. Layer half butter button cookies in a 13x9 pan

2. Top with strawberries and half the vanilla pudding

3. Layer remaining crushed cookies and vanilla pudding.

4. Top with whipped topping and garnish with toasted slivered almonds or coconut

