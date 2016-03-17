Fun, healthy queso dip for your March Madness party - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Fun, healthy queso dip for your March Madness party

By Wendy Sheridan, Producer
Local company, Dei Fratelli, has an easy way to make a memorable cheese dip. Just follow the recipe below!

Queso Dip

Prep time: 8 min     Cook time: 17 min     Serves: 12

24 Ounces Velveeta Cheese

1 Cup Shredded Sharp Cheddar Cheese

¾ Cup Sour Cream

1 Container Dei Fratelli Truly Brand Finely Chopped Tomato

1 4 Oz. Can Diced Green Chile

½ Tbl. Corn Starch

1 Tsp. Paprika

½ Tsp. Cumin

¼ Tsp. Cayenne

Directions:
1.Combine shredded sharp cheddar and cornstarch in a plastic bag and mix together until cheese is coated. Set aside.


2.Cut the Velveeta into large chunks and combine with the rest of the ingredients in a large saucepan over medium high heat. Stir often to combine about 14 minutes.


3.Once the cheese mixture in saucepan has come together, add reserved cheese and cornstarch from plastic bag and mix with cheese mixture in pan. Melt the cheese fully about 3 minutes.

Take off heat and serve immediately.

