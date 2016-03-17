Sylvania Twp PD: Man committed after damaging vehicle in Walmart - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Sylvania Twp PD: Man committed after damaging vehicle in Walmart parking lot

SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, OH (WTOL) -

After posting his picture on the WTOL 11 Facebook page, the Sylvania Township Police Department was able to track down the man they believe is responsible for damaging a vehicle in a Walmart parking lot on March 14.

Police say after he caused damage to the vehicle in the parking lot, he waited to observe the victim's reaction before fleeing the area in a white van. 

They say he appears to be suffering from serious mental health issues and was trying to harm himself when they picked him up. 

Police say he did not give a reason for why he did it, he just said he was angry. 

He has since been taken to a mental health facility. Charges are pending.

