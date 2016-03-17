Severe Weather Awareness Week: Lucas County test tornado alarms

Spring Severe Weather Awareness Week is a statewide initiative that promotes safety and precautionary measures for tornadoes, storms and other hazardous weather.

Ohio Governor John Kasich designated March 20 - 26 for activity that tests sirens, reaction, communication, and overall preparedness for counties in the Buckeye State.

Wednesday's statewide tornado drill was just a test.

Emergency management agencies across Ohio, as well as schools, had the chance to make sure sirens and drill plans were working in case this tornado season brings wicked weather.



Students at Holloway Elementary practiced the drill at 9:50 am when the sirens sounded.

"We can't prepare for the weather but we can be prepared for the weather and knowing the routines and what to do in an emergency. It helps students remain calm and follow teachers directions," said Principal Bill Renwand.



Lucas County Emergency Management activates the outdoor warning sirens at the dispatch center using a computer program.

Today all 131 sirens in the county received the signal and sounded.



Outdoor warning sirens are meant to be heard if you are outside only, to warn you to take shelter.

The county has another way to alert residents, which is through a text message system called the Lucas County Alert.

"With Lucas County Alerts you can sign up for that anybody if you live in the county or if you come here to work. So you get a text alert from your cell phone that will tell you tornado warnings or other emergency type of situation," said Pat Moomey, Lucas County Emergency Management Director.

Ottawa County schools, health care facilities, and other organizations have announced in a press release they will be conducting training and drills during this time.

Authorities in Ottawa County encourage businesses and households to review their procedures in the event of a tornado as well.

"Severe weather can threaten Ottawa County in many forms. Timely notification and warning play a key role in the effort to save lives and protect property."

