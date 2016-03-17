Ribbon cutting ceremony held for new BGSU architecture building

Some Bowling Green State University students will now have an easier time getting to class.

That’s because the College of Technology, Architecture and Applied Engineering has a newly renovated building, bringing the undergraduate and graduate design studios under one roof.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Wednesday for the facility.

Administrators says the building will make things better for students.

“Architecture is a very hard, disciplined field to go through in school, and to know that the freshman start and they can see the sophomores, the juniors, the seniors and the graduate students, they sort of see the light at the end of their tunnel,” said Wilfred Roudebush, interim chair.

The renovations of the former warehouse cost the university $4 million.

