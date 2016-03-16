Victim pronounced dead after drive-by shooting on Wellesley

According to Toledo police, a person was shot multiple times in a drive-by shooting at 2006 Wellesley Drive Wednesday night.

Police responded to a call around 11 p.m.

The injured person was identified as Ronnie Hopings, 39, and transported to Toledo Hospital.

Hopings was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later.

Right now there is no known suspect.

"We're interviewing people right now trying to get as much data and information as we can as far as what happened and trying to review as many cameras in the area as we can trying to get some evidence," said Lt. Joe Heffernan.

Any information on this case should be reported to Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

