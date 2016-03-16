Mercy announces plans for new emergency center at St. V's

For more than 160 years Mercy has called Downtown Toledo home.

On Wednesday, they announced their plans to invest $34 million into a brand new emergency center at St. Vincent Medical Center.

“Having purpose built space will allow us to be more efficient. It will allow us to have a better patient experience, to move people throughout the emergency department better,” said Kerry Tirman, President of Mercy St. Vincent.

A rendering shows what the new facility will look like.

It will be a 29,000 square foot, two-story building, housing Children's emergency services, a level 1 trauma center on the main floor and an expanded surgical area on the second floor.

The new center will be located where the old Mercy nursing school sits now. Demolition will begin in June.

“The existing space that will be vacated is going to be repurposed and reconfigured, and we're going to be using that space to provide more comprehensive clinical services right here on this campus,” said Barbara Dianda-Martin, President of Mercy Children’s Hospital.

“From a trauma perspective, the trauma rooms are going to be built with elevators going directly up to the emergency room, so a patient that comes in on life flight will get to where they need to be in seconds,” said Tirman.

This multi-million dollar investment is geared towards better patient care. The center is expected to be complete in 2018.

