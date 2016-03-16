Toledo's Issue 2 Fails: What's next?

Toledo's Issue 2, the proposed increase income tax, failed in Tuesday's primary election. So what's next?

Toledo operates under a renewable temporary tax of .75 percent. That runs out at the end of 2016.

What Issue 2 would have done is raise the temporary tax from .75 percent to 1 percent, and been in effect until 2020. With Issue 2 failing, the city says it still needs voters to pass a temporary tax to help with the budgets of the future.

Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson hasn't decided if they'll try to go back to the ballot with 1 percent, but says the usual .75 percent definitely needs to pass.

"Because that's such a large part of our ongoing operations. The question is, how do we get the additional funding to fix our streets?" said Hicks-Hudson.

Over in city council chambers, council members differ on how to answer that question.

Yvonne Harper says she'll back whatever the mayor decides.

Tyrone Riley says he's interested in putting 1 percent back on the ballot, but says he wants a more legally-binding guarantee for citizens.

"I'm talking about council, as well as the administration, to look at designating that .25 percent increase strictly and mainly for residential streets," said Riley.

On the other side, Tom Waniewski says he'd be against 1 percent reappearing on the ballot, and instead wants the city to focus on stripping the budget.

Rob Ludeman says the city needs to strictly pursue the .75 percent on November's ballot and find the money for fixing roads elsewhere.

"It may come down to neighborhoods that band together may want to assess themselves to do those improvements, which they can do," said Ludeman.

The Mayor says she is interested in breaking down the budget to see where the city can be more efficient.

Several council members are asking the Mayor to take up the Toledo Chamber of Commerce's offer to help the city do just that.

